Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $5.95 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 57,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

