Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Dougherty & Co upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $381.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 105.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.