Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Sell

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

LSXMK opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 150.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,728,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,613,000 after buying an additional 1,640,820 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,351,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,726,000 after buying an additional 58,971 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,149,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 17.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,116,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,411,000 after buying an additional 163,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 24.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,018,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after buying an additional 201,983 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.