Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Hold

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.93 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $2,016,847.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after acquiring an additional 702,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,387 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,268 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

