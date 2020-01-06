Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AA. Bank of America downgraded Alcoa from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Gabelli downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, G.Research downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of AA opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.45. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 197,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Alcoa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 195,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 234,663 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 352,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 312,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.