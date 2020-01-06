Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s businesses are classified in three segments: Forged and Cast Rolls, Air and Liquid Processing, and Plastics Processing Machinery. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $90.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 383,042 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

