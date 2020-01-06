Zacks Investment Research Lowers Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCPC. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Balchem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.12. Balchem has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Balchem’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $13,608,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 895.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 133,438 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 15.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 391,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,110,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

