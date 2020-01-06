Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Cellectis alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.17.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.