Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Hold

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $539.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $148,731.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,878.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $209,388 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

