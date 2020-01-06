Zacks: Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lifetime Brands an industry rank of 243 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCUT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.57). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 14,835 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $94,647.30. Also, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 5,087 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $32,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,113 shares in the company, valued at $536,078.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 159.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 104,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 237,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.