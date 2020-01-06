Zacks: Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Given $18.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limestone Bancorp an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. 133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,538. The company has a market cap of $107.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

