Zacks: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Given $9.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sonoma Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SNOA stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.70% and a negative net margin of 31.06%.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

