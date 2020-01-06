Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.81 ($49.78).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €44.42 ($51.65) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €41.89 and its 200-day moving average is €41.55. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.