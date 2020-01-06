Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €55.00 by Warburg Research

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.75 ($49.71).

FRA ZAL opened at €45.27 ($52.64) on Monday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €41.89 and a 200-day moving average of €41.55.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

