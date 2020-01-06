ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EVP Sells $113,249.50 in Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $113,249.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZIOP stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 15,151,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,254,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,716,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,939 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.