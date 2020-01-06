ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) General Counsel Robert Hadfield Sells 16,853 Shares

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 16,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $76,681.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,271.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $836.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

