Zipper Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $885,981.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zipper has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Zipper token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, FCoin, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00036792 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000940 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

