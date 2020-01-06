Zippie Price Down 29.2% This Week (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Zippie has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zippie has a total market cap of $504,512.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zippie token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00194130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01522288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

