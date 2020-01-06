Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $46,870.00 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $46,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,757.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $46,050.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $50,460.00.

Zscaler stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.83 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,224,000 after acquiring an additional 655,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,614,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after buying an additional 440,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 64,095 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 711,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,560,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zscaler from $80.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

