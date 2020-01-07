$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. OptimizeRx reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPRX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $140.89 million, a P/E ratio of 199.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, Director Gus D. Halas acquired 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.