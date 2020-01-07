-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Bellus Health reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

BLU has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JBL Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13. Bellus Health has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,129,000.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

