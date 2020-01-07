-$0.93 EPS Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($4.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.95).

Several research analysts have issued reports on XFOR shares. Citigroup raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 936,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 637,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 436,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 416,618 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

