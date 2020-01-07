0xcert (ZXC) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $318,675.00 and $34,013.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.84 or 0.05915060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00036193 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001188 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.