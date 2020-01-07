10,062 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth $396,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 141.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 317,920 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Invesco by 19.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 28.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 54.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Invesco stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

