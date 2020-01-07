112,348 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,715,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

EFG traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,641 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4927 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

