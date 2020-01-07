125 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,638,355,000 after acquiring an additional 275,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,530,420,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.26.

Shares of BA traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $337.28. 9,871,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804,455. The firm has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $319.55 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

