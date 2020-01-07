12,761 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Purchased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,460,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,269,000 after buying an additional 359,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,315,000 after buying an additional 79,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,395.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 569,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,256,000 after buying an additional 531,236 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 571.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after buying an additional 327,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,933. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.77 and a 1 year high of $106.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

