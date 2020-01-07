1,384 Shares in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Bought by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTX traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $153.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average of $138.11.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

In other United Technologies news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

