1,747 Shares in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Acquired by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

Shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.