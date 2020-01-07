1irstcoin Trading Down 6.3% This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00020273 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $63.74 million and approximately $211,333.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00023435 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001167 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,868,144 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

