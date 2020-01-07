2,057 Shares in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV) Purchased by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter.

PXSV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373. Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $33.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

