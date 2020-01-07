23,213 Shares in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on BBD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

