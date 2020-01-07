51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Receives $75.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JOBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded 51job from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $88.80 on Friday. 51job has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $138.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 51job will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

