AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,605,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.89. 7,095,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.