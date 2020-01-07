AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $88.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,573. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.47.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

