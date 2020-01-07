Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Wedbush

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 305.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 317,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 239,190 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,463,000 after purchasing an additional 215,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 69.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,190 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.