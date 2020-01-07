ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

ABM opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $182,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,980,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 76,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

