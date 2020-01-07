AC3 Hits 24-Hour Volume of $306.00 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. AC3 has a market capitalization of $446,861.00 and $306.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Bibox. During the last seven days, AC3 has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AC3 alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AC3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.