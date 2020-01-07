Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Accenture (NYSE:ACN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Accenture earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.41.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $208.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.77 and its 200 day moving average is $194.50. Accenture has a 12-month low of $139.85 and a 12-month high of $213.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $874,833.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total value of $493,214.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,426 shares in the company, valued at $30,638,549.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

