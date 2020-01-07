Acuity Brands (AYI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $105.95 and a fifty-two week high of $147.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

