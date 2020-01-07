Aditus Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Aditus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, COSS, DDEX and IDEX. In the last week, Aditus has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Aditus has a market cap of $88,308.00 and $17,559.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00188022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01449258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00122477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 tokens. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net.

Buying and Selling Aditus

Aditus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

