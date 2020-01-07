Adshares (ADS) Tops One Day Volume of $9,495.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Adshares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $9,495.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.01396594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00026268 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00120485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,529 tokens. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.