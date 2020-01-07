AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is Henry James International Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,658 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for 2.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $25,537,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 31.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,641,000 after purchasing an additional 327,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,388,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 30.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 205,396 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,025,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

AER stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $60.63. 514,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.