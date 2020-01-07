Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) vs. Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Critical Comparison

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repligen and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $194.03 million 25.19 $16.62 million $0.73 128.62 Aerie Pharmaceuticals $24.18 million 46.91 -$232.57 million ($4.65) -5.27

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 9.28% 6.50% 5.12% Aerie Pharmaceuticals -328.34% -77.63% -48.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Repligen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Repligen and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 6 1 3.14 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 0 11 0 3.00

Repligen currently has a consensus price target of $106.14, suggesting a potential upside of 13.04%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $42.82, suggesting a potential upside of 74.84%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Repligen.

Risk and Volatility

Repligen has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repligen beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media. The company also provides chromatography products comprising OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines; and OPUS PD smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. Its chromatography products also comprise ELISA kits, which are analytical test kits to detect the presence of proteins and growth factors; chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand; and liquid chromatography products under the Spectra/Chrom brand. In addition, the company offers filtration products, such as XCell alternating tangential flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream processes to remove cellular metabolic waste products during the course of a fermentation run, freeing healthy cells to continue producing the biologic drug of interest; Sius tangential flow filters line of cassettes used in downstream biologic drug purification and formulation processes; KrosFlo line of hollow-fiber cartridges and TFF systems; Spectra/Por portfolio of laboratory and process dialysis products; and Pro-Connex single-use hollow-fiber module-bag-tubing sets. Repligen Corporation sells its bioprocessing products to life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations. It has a collaboration agreement with Navigo Proteins GmbH and Sartorius Stedim Biotech to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

