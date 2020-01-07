Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Director Sean Boyd Sells 44,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director Sean Boyd sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.97, for a total value of C$3,474,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,452,779.30.

TSE:AEM opened at C$79.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.33. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of C$51.39 and a 12-month high of C$86.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$901.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

