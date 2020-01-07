Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith Sells 10,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.69, for a total value of C$806,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at C$5,771,352.25.

Shares of AEM opened at C$79.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$79.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.33. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of C$51.39 and a 12-month high of C$86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.91.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$901.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.