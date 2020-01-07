Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.14

Media stories about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a coverage optimism score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

Get Airbus alerts:

EADSF stock opened at $149.25 on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $150.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.54.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.