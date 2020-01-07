AJ Bell PLC (LON:AJB) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.33

AJ Bell PLC (LON:AJB) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AJB stock opened at GBX 416.50 ($5.48) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 413.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 400.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.48. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 234.05 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 482 ($6.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.87) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Simon Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20). Also, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100,000 ($30,386,740.33).

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

