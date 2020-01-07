Aladdin (ADN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Aladdin token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BITKER. In the last week, Aladdin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Aladdin has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,894.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.90 or 0.01798225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.03017950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00576302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00719663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00061011 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00401839 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,330,463,882 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, TOPBTC and BITKER. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

