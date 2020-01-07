Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group accounts for about 3.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,708,000 after buying an additional 103,191 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 228.6% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 74.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 44,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,804 shares of company stock worth $748,409. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.25. 477,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

